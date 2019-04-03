Gray Zone editor's note: Between March 7th and 10th of 2019, Venezuela experienced the longest interruption of its electric system in the country's history. The government alleged that the blackout was the result of a sabotage directed against the central computer of the main hydroelectric power station at El Guri in Bolívar State.



If the electrical collapse was indeed the result of an outside attack, it represented the most severe escalation of hostilities since the beginning of the latest regime change campaign. The blackout significantly disrupted Venezuelan society and showed that the war against the country targeted everyone, regardless of their political affiliations.



What follows is a reconstruction of those moments of darkness, showing how the deluge of fake news and humanitarian propaganda, the interruption and recovery of the electrical services, the calls for violence and the organization of the people and their families transformed daily life into a struggle for peace and coexistence. As in the past, the Chavismo movement successfully resisted Washington's attempts to foment a civil war.



This analysis was originally published at the Venezuelan independent website Misión Verdad, and has been edited and adapted by The Grayzone

Threats of intervention and the failure of "Plan Guaidó"

the US was dangling Guaidó before the Venezuelan government, hoping to provoke them into arresting him and thereby generating the pretext for a military response

The attack on the electrical power grid and the case for sabotage

"In the case of Venezuela," he wrote, "the idea of a government like the United States remotely interfering with its power grid is actually quite realistic. Remote cyber operations rarely require a significant ground presence, making them the ideal deniable influence operation. Given the U.S. government's longstanding concern with Venezuela's government, it is likely that the U.S. already maintains a deep presence within the country's national infrastructure grid, making it relatively straightforward to interfere with grid operations."



Leetaru added that, "The idea of ​​a foreign state manipulating the electricity grid to force a transitional government, is very real." He added that these methods of attacks "are increasingly being discussed in national (US) security communities as legitimate and legal tactics to undermine a foreign state."

"a watershed event" that "would likely have the impact of galvanizing public unrest in a way that no opposition group could ever hope to generate."

Prophecies of doom from Washington's coup masters

Senator Marco Rubio warned that Venezuela was "going to enter a period of suffering that no nation has confronted in modern history."

Life during the blackout

The harsh consequences of the blackout and Guaidó's destabilization plan

besides the electrical blackout, there was also an information blackout

But the continuity of the PDVSA system of fuel distribution mitigated the impact, and the transportation of people and food was maintained

Solidarity and communal strength: the people pool together

Thanks to CLAP, government was able to maximize its effectiveness during the blackout by targeting the communities with the greatest needs

Assessing the damage, charting a path back to normalcy

