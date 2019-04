© Rachel Qu, Anna Stokolosa, Charlotte Cullip



Surgery Shocker

New Surgeries

A new type of medical procedure could help replace some kinds of painful, invasive surgeries.By using electrical current and 3D-printed molds, without making a single incision - a development that could significantly shorten the recovery time for medical procedures and make the whole process less painful.The research, described in an American Chemical Society (ACS) press release , was presented Tuesday at the ACS' 2019 Spring national meeting. The research describes how cartilage, which shapes our noses and other features,If, the technique could be used to perform a nose job or other previously surgical procedures without using scalpels.According to the press release, the scientists arrived at the new surgical procedure almost by accident. Previously, one scientist on the team heated cartilage it with infrared lasers. But that was too expensive and often killed the tissue it heated, so they tried electricity instead.Aside from cosmetic surgeries that would reshape people's noses or other features, the scientists envision their new technique being used. Down the road, the technique may be used on more than cartilage - perhaps even to repair corneas and fix eyesight.But given that- they used it to permanently bend the poor bun's ear - any human applications are still far off in the future.