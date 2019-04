© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts

During an 80-minute speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) US President Donald Trump made the rather outlandish claim that the noise created by wind turbines causes cancer. Twitter was not impressed.Trump has, however, been a vocal proponent of coal power, which is known to cause a variety of health problems, including lung cancer "Someone's gonna leak this whole damn speech to the media," Trump said, seemingly oblivious to the reporters and C-SPAN cameras dotted around the room.