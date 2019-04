© Reuters / Mike Segar

Tulsi Gabbard has slammed the US for allowing firms to sell Saudi Arabia nuclear tech despite its history of exporting extremism which inspires Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Al-Qaeda, which she says the Kingdom supports.The Hawaiian congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate took aim at the Kingdom's history of extremism in a Twitter video that criticized Energy Secretary Rick Perry's secret authorizations, to six US companies, allowing for the sale of nuclear power technology and assistance to Saudi Arabia, as Reuters revealed last week.The kingdom has been tied to Al-Qaeda and extremism in the past, with 15 of the 19 9/11 hijackers coming from Saudi Arabia, according to the CIA. In 2015, one of the alleged hijackers, Zacarias Moussaoui, claimed several members of the Saudi royal family had been listed as Al-Qaeda donors in the database he worked on under orders of Osama bin Laden, US media reported.Saudi Arabia is reportedly planning to create at least two nuclear power plants, but many are concerned that's a precursor to developing nuclear weapons, which would further destabilize the region. It was also reported , last year, that Israel was selling Saudi Arabia nuclear secrets.