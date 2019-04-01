© Shutterstock

That story goes a little something like this ...

This is the story Donald Trump is going to tell the American people.

It will not be the End of Everything.

About the Author:

C. J. Hopkins is an award-winning American playwright, novelist and political satirist based in Berlin. His plays are published by Bloomsbury Publishing (UK) and Broadway Play Publishing (USA). His debut novel, ZONE 23, is published by Snoggsworthy, Swaine & Cormorant Paperbacks. He can be reached at cjhopkins.com or consentfactory.org.