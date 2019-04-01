Comment: See: Study Shows People Who Kind of Remember Eating a Not-in-Fact Low Carb Diet May or May Not Die Earlier
Willett is a widely respected nutritionist and co-developer of the Hu-Willett theorem: for any meat-containing diet and any disease state, there exists at least one finite set of confounders such that the diet can be shown to cause the disease.
Seidelmann, et al. was generally considered to be a reflection of the long-standing attempts of the medical establishment to build a wall to keep low-carbohydrate diets from patients with diabetes and obesity. The authors denied such hostile intent and emphasized the fundamental scientific importance of their publication. "This work provides the most comprehensive study of carbohydrate intake that has been done to date," was the description by the principle author, another cardiologist, Scott Solomon, MD, in social media in a style that has come to be called Presidential."It's a really terrific study. You're gonna' love it. It's really terrific." The Moola committee considered that this was not accurate and the study was really obstructing investigation into the real science.
The issue was not carbohydrate intake - none were measured. In fact, no low-carbohydrate diets were studied. The data were extracted from a different study about atherosclerosis. There was, however, a comprehensive questionnaire about what subjects had been eating at two time points many years apart. The results were quite surprising in that low-carbohydrate diets and high-carbohydrate diets were a risk. Only the 50 % level characteristic of the US population diet during the obesity epidemic was beneficial. This paradoxical recommendation to do nothing, in combination with the failure to cite major benefits of carbohydrate restriction in the literature, was further evidence of obstruction, however passive.
The website says that "EAT is a bite-sized organization with an outsized appetite for impact," reflecting the sense of humor for which Norway is famous. Among the insights: "Packing leftovers into lunch boxes, using them in new creative recipes or keeping them for future consumption is good for the planet." The EAT-Lancet commission explains that it is flexible in its recommendations "There is something for everyone across price ranges, cultures, age groups and individual preferences" although it is important "to consume no more than 98 grams of red meat (pork, beef or lamb), 203 grams of poultry and 196 grams of fish per week."
Dr. Richard Feinman of SUNY Downstate Medical Center was one of many critics who claimed that the Seidelmann paper could not have received peer review but was told by Dr. Audrey Ceschia, editor of Lancet Public Health that he simply did not understand the contemporary concept of Editor-Based-Medicine.
"These kinds of epidemiological studies with such low relative risk are, of course, meaningless," Feinman said. The relative risk for "low-carb" vs. control was so close to 50-50 that, as he further explained: "it means just what fifty per cent chance of rain, means. It means you know just what you knew before you turned on the radio." Oddly, Feinman took a positive point of view of things: "overall the low-carb-deniers have done a good job. Science is a human activity and so there are no precise definitions, but a good start: 'What you do in science is you make a hypothesis and then try to shoot yourself down.' The obsessive compulsive mission of the medical establishment to find something, anything, wrong with low-carb diets and their failure to come up with any risk, anything at all, means that low-carb diets are about the healthiest change you can make in your life-style." Of course, there are always individual exceptions. Recently, after fifty years of scientific studies of low-carb diets without significant side-effects, an unnamed, unidentified woman - not a scientific study - was reported to have said that her low-carb diet gave her vaginal odor. The low-carb-deniers grabbed her story and it was blown all over the media including serious outlets like Forbes. (No woman was identified and the story appears to have been invented by Edelman, a public relations firm).
The Moola Investigation is reportedly considering other potential obstruction of science cases. There is a consistent pattern, according to the investigators, to bring back "concerns" about health which have been widely discredited. Most recently, and most charming for its retro style, eggs and cholesterol, have come out of retirement based on yet another 50 % chance of rain study. Other likely attempts are to bring back the food pyramid which will now be used to store ever more grain.
In a story in The Guardian, Seidelmann said "the team had published a substantial body of work 'to thoroughly answer a question and not simply provide just one piece of the picture.'" Feinman admitted that it was the most substantial body of work on low-carbohydrate diets that did not study any low-carbohydrate diets.
All are eager to see the final Moola report.
Comment: The EAT-Lancet commission is a ideologically possessed propaganda pushing outfit and what they publish should not be confused with science. Anything they have their fingers in should be viewed as highly suspect.
