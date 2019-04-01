The bizarre behavior of the medical nutritional establishment in recent years has caused critics to see an analogy with the Federal government. The continued influx of low-carb researchers across the borders of traditional medicine has caused a strong backlash which, in turn, has led to accusations of a breakdown of style and even financial misdeeds. A key issue was a paper by Sarah Seidelmann, MD,and her coworkers at Harvard School of Public Health and the associated Brigham and Women's hospital.Willett is a widely respected nutritionist and co-developer of the Hu-Willett theorem: for any meat-containing diet and any disease state, there exists at least one finite set of confounders such that the diet can be shown to cause the disease."This work provides the most comprehensive study of carbohydrate intake that has been done to date," was the description by the principle author, another cardiologist, Scott Solomon, MD, in social media in a style that has come to be called Presidential."It's a really terrific study. You're gonna' love it. It's really terrific."The issue was not carbohydrate intake - none were measured. In fact,. The data were extracted from a different study about atherosclerosis. There was, however, a comprehensive questionnaire about what subjects had been eating at two time points many years apart. The results were quite surprising in that low-carbohydrate diets and high-carbohydrate diets were a risk.The website says that "EAT is a bite-sized organization with an outsized appetite for impact," reflecting the sense of humor for which Norway is famous. Among the insights: "Packing leftovers into lunch boxes, using them in new creative recipes or keeping them for future consumption is good for the planet." The EAT-Lancet commission explains that it is flexible in its recommendations "There is something for everyone across price ranges, cultures, age groups and individual preferences" although it is important "to consume no more than 98 grams of red meat (pork, beef or lamb), 203 grams of poultry and 196 grams of fish per week."The Moola investigators were concerned that Willett's presence on the EAT-Lancet governing board might be a conflict of interest. That authors are charged $5,000 to publish in Lancet Public Health also raised questions about financial impropriety.In the end, the Investigation knew some bucks were involved, couldn't figure out what happened, but decided it wasn't collusion.This was the general reaction in the scientific community and wits on the internet suggested the journal change its name to Slants-it.Dr. Richard Feinman of SUNY Downstate Medical Center was one of many critics who claimed that the Seidelmann paper could not have received peer review but was told by Dr. Audrey Ceschia, editor of Lancet Public Health that he simply did not understand the contemporary concept of Editor-Based-Medicine.The Moola Investigation is reportedly considering other potential obstruction of science cases. There is a consistent pattern, according to the investigators, to bring back "concerns" about health which have been widely discredited.In a story in The Guardian, Seidelmann said "the team had published a substantial body of work 'to thoroughly answer a question and not simply provide just one piece of the picture.'"All are eager to see the final Moola report.