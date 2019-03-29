© Global Look Press / CHROMORANGE / Bilderbox

Russia is not seeking to erect a Chinese-style "great firewall" with new legislation on the 'sovereign internet' or otherwise regulate the web, Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev has said.The legislation prompted speculation that the Russian government was seeking to regulate and censor the web - or even create a secluded one of its own. Such fears are unsubstantiated and the goal of the bill is entirely different, Medvedev said on Friday while speaking to users of Vkontakte online."Certainly, we won't have Chinese-style regulations. And I'll tell you more,," Medvedev said. "Moreover, we are not even seeking regulation. No firewall will emerge here."The optimum scenario regarding internet regulation is to have an international mechanism of sorts, Medvedev believes, but the emergence of such a system - or a convention at least - appears to belong to the future."The overwhelming majority of," Medvedev stated. "The technology, which has become universal, which is used by billions of people, is largely regulated by a single country.The legislation wasThe strategy also threatens a strong response against those who dare to conduct cyber activities against the US."We must protect our interests, not to switch off anything ourselves, but to prevent us from getting cut off. That is quite possible," the prime minister stated.