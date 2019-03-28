© Reuters/Pierre Albouy



Wikileaks became the target of baseless conjecture as part of Hillary Clinton's attempt to explain her "humiliating" loss in 2016, the organization's editor-in-chief told RT, following the anti-climactic end of the Mueller probe.In an interview with Going Underground host Afshin Rattansi, Kristinn Hrafnsson stated"Within twenty-four hours after the election in 2016 it was decided that all blame for the humiliating loss of Hillary Clinton should be placed on the Russians, and of course it was obviously necessary to put Wikileaks in the middle of it."