Hillary Clinton emerged from her relatively low profile since losing to President Donald Trump to claimSpeaking at a Women on Women luncheon Tuesday,and claimed,Clinton was asked whether she took any personal responsibility for her loss. "I take absolute personal responsibility," she said. "I was the candidate, I was the person who was on the ballot, and I am very aware of the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had. It wasn't a perfect campaign, there is no such thing," she continued. "But I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter, on October 28, and Russian WikiLeaks[Go to 13:20 for the Clinton segment.]Clinton was alsoin her defeat, and why she thought she lost the majority of the white female vote.and that "everyday we are learn more about some of the unprecedented interference, including from a foreign power whose leader is not a member of my fan club.""Well, he certainly interfered in our elections," Clinton responded, "And it's clear that he did that to hurt me and my opponent, and if you chart my opponent and his campaign's statements,"Ask yourself this," she continued,The Access Hollywood tapes of Trump lewdly boasting of sexual encounters with women to the host at the time, Billy Bush,Within an hour, WikiLeaks had tweeted about the Podesta emails.However,In an October 4 press conference , Julian Assange was expected to announce WikiLeaks' "October surprise," but said it would release weekly document dumps for the following 10 weeks, with the first one to be published that week.