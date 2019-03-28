© Mikhail Lukin



the atoms seem to bear an imprint of the past that draws them back to their original configuration over and over again

one that defies physicists' assumptions

Overcoming Zero Probability

Scars in a Stadium

© Eric Heller



It's as if the waves develop a memory of this special trajectory.

The Cut That Makes the Scar

"But I still don't think we have any understanding of what causes the scar."

Structure in the Randomness

"There is some beautiful structure that somehow coexists with a totally random environment," Papić said. "What kind of physics allows this to happen? This is a kind of deep and profound question that runs through many areas of physics, and I think this is another incarnation."