Today, the European Parliament voted to pass the whole Copyright Directive without a debate on Articles 11 and 13 by a margin of five votes.
But actually, a group of left-leaning Swedish MEPs have revealed that they pressed the wrong button, and have asked to have the record corrected. They have issued a statement saying they'd intended to open a debate on amendments to the Directive so they could help vote down Articles 11 and 13.
We lost on a technicality, and there is no recourse.
This is the most significant piece of internet regulation ever undertaken by a democratic government (that is, excluding Russian and Chinese internet regulations). It will do untold damage to the whole internet.
And it's because someone pushed the wrong button.
It's the Edward Tufte apocalypse. It'd be funny, if it didn't make me want to smash my laptop.
SD have now announced that they'll add to the record that they intended to vote differently, but that doesn't change the vote itself. When it comes to voting buttons in the European Parliament, what's pressed is pressed.Sweden Democrats & Swedish Social Democrats Defeat Motion to Amend Articles 11 & 13 [Emanuel Karlsten]
Thus, Parliament was stopped by only a single vote from voting on the decision to delete Articles 11 and 13 of the Directive. One wrongly-pushed button fewer, and the result for all of Europe could've been very different.
The European Dream, you have to be asleep to believe it.
¨my representative¨, whom i wrote to neverinmylife to vote for if he would agree on art.13, answered it ¨would force the big boys to pay some to the artists¨ It always bothers me when oil-dumb people are so succesfull in society.