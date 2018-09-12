Society's Child
EU approves controversial Copyright Directive, including internet 'link tax' and 'upload filter'
Wed, 12 Sep 2018 07:12 UTC
The directive was originally rejected by MEPs in July following criticism of two key provisions: Articles 11 and 13, dubbed the "link tax" and "upload filter" by critics. However, in parliament this morning, an updated version of the directive was approved, along with amended versions of Articles 11 and 13. The final vote was 438 in favor and 226 against.
The fight is far from finished
The fallout from this decision will be far-reaching, and take a long time to settle. The directive itself still faces a final vote in January 2019 (although experts say it's unlikely it will be rejected). After that it will need to be implemented by individual EU member states, who could very well vary significantly in how they choose to interpret the directive's text.
The most important parts of this are Articles 11 and 13. Article 11 is intended to give publishers and papers a way to make money when companies like Google link to their stories, allowing them to demand paid licenses. Article 13 requires certain platforms like YouTube and Facebook stop users sharing unlicensed copyrighted material.
Critics of the Copyright Directive say these provisions are disastrous. In the case of Article 11, they note that attempts to "tax" platforms like Google News for sharing articles have repeatedly failed, and that the system would be ripe to abuse by copyright trolls.
Article 13, they say, is even worse. The legislation requires that platforms proactively work with rightsholders to stop users uploading copyrighted content. The only way to do so would be to scan all data being uploaded to sites like YouTube and Facebook. This would create an incredible burden for small platforms, and could be used as a mechanism for widespread censorship. This is why figures like Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee came out so strongly against the directive.
The Copyright Directive is set to reshape the internet globally
However, those backing these provisions say the arguments above are the result of scaremongering by big US tech companies, eager to keep control of the web's biggest platforms. They point to existing laws and amendments to the directive as proof it won't be abused in this way. These include exemptions for sites like GitHub and Wikipedia from Article 13, and exceptions to the "link tax" that allow for the sharing of mere hyperlinks and "individual words" describing articles without constraint.
In remarks following the vote in Parliament this morning, MEP Axel Voss, who has led the charge on Articles 11 and 13, thanked his fellow politicians "for the job we have done together." "This is a good sign for the creative industries in Europe," said Voss. Opposing MEPs like Julia Reda of the Pirate Party described the outcome as "catastrophic."
Despite these disagreements, what's clear is that if the Copyright Directive receives final approval by the European Parliament in January, it will have a huge, disruptive impact on the internet, both in the European Union and around the world. Exactly how the legislation will be interpreted will be up to individual nations, but the shift in the balance of power is clear: the web's biggest tech companies are losing their grip on the internet.
Comment: But it's far from only the web's biggest tech companies that will suffer under these draconian new rules. This will fundamentally change how people are able to use the internet, and it's hard to see any positives. Far from being an empowering platform on which people are free to creatively express themselves, under these new rules, the internet could potentially become a limited platform that places overly restrictive limits on what one is able to publish. The only ones who benefit from these new rules will be big media monopolies. Essentially, they're trying to turn the internet into TV.