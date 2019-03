© Wikipedia



"Assassins and paramilitaries have been recruited using large amounts of money so that they can be sent to Colombia to receive training," he said. "Marrero was involved in contracting people from Guatemala and Colombia to comply with the recruitment and training plan for assassins."

"American imperialists want to kill me. We just exposed the plan that the devil's puppet [Juan Guaido] personally directed to kill me," President Nicolas Maduro told his supporters on Saturday, claiming his governmentchief of staff to the US-backed opposition leader Guaido,Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez told the nation on Saturday,following the failed attempt to bring in the so-called humanitarian convoys from the US on February 23."At least 30 paramilitaries hired from El Salvador, Honduras or Guatemala -trained in Colombia- entered Venezuela. We are looking for them. We have already identified some," he said on state television, showing screenshots from Marrero's phone as proof and accusing the US of running the operation.