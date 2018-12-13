© Reuters / Marco Bello



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused US National Security Advisor John Bolton of preparing a plot to murder him, and also has called out Colombian leader Ivan Duque as Bolton's accomplice."John Bolton is leading the plan to unleash violence and conduct a coup to introduce a transitional government" in Venezuela, Maduro said at press-conference, which was broadcast live on his Facebook page. "."Trump's national security adviser has organized the training of mercenaries and paramilitary units "in various places" to be used against Venezuela, he said.Maduro claimed thatand to attack military bases in Venezuela.According to the Venezuelan leader, Bolton's plot is being carried out with the heavy involvement of Colombia, with its president Ivan Duque being "his accomplice." Maduro then slammed Duque as Washington's puppet, who "can't even go to the toilet without permission from the US ambassador in Bogota.". Other reports insisted that the panic actually was caused by an explosion of household gas.Maduro returned to that incident during his press-conference, saying that he had "no doubts that the drones were prepared in Colombia under the supervision of [then Colombian president Juan Manuel] Santos, but on the direct order from the White House."Colombia's Foreign Ministry has said it "categorically rejects" Maduro's accusations as well as his "unconvincing, disrespectful and slanderous words about an imaginary war that Colombia plans to start" against Venezuela.Last year, the US imposed harsh sanctions against Venezuela's officials and its economy, including the oil sector. The American pressure contributed to the severe social and economic crisis as the nation was hit by hyperinflation, the devaluation of the national currency and a shortage of basic necessities.The collapse of living standards has forced more than three million to people leave the country this year in search of a better life elsewhere in Latin America, according to the UN.