Maduro droneattack
© CCby2.0/Jeff Turner/The Mall-Washington DC
President Maduro, drone attack on August 4, 2018
Following a drone attack on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in August, at least 15 people were arrested by the authorities and later charged for allegedly participating in the incident.

City council member from Caracas Fernando Alban, who was arrested on Friday, killed himself, Attorney General Tarek William Saab told state television VTV. "[Alban] requested to go to the bathroom, and when there he threw himself out a tenth-floor window," Saab stated. Commenting on the reports, the city councilman's lawyer, Joel Garcia, stressed that it was too soon to confirm if this was a suicide or not.

In the meantime, the party Primero Justicia, to which Alban belonged, has blamed Alban's death on the authorities. "Those of us who knew Fernando know that he could NEVER have acted against his life," ex-presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, who is also a member of the party, said on Twitter.

During a military parade in Caracas on August 4, two bomb-laden drones caused a blast, leaving Maduro unharmed but several soldiers wounded. Addressing the incident, Venezuelan Minister of Communications and Information Jorge Rodriguez stated later that Colombia, Peru, and Mexico could have possibly been involved in the attack.