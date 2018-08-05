© AVN



Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez confirmed the attack late Saturday, shortly after video of the incident began surfacing on social media. In a televised national address late Saturday, Maduro said he was fine and said: "I must inform that they have been captured - those who attempted to take my life - and they are being processed. I won't say more, but the investigation is very advanced. I am alive, and I can tell you that after this attempt, I am even more determined to fight for the revolution." Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez had confirmed the attack at a press conference earlier Saturday: "President Nicolas Maduro asked me to inform the country about what is happening and extend peace to everyone," Rodriguez said. "When we were at the military parade 81st anniversary, at the end of the event in Bolivar Avenue in Caracas, at 5:41 p.m. there was an explosion. An investigation has already been launched. The investigation has already produced evidence that this was an attempt against the life of President Nicolas Maduro, but he is completely unharmed." Maduro "has already returned to his normal job," Rodriguez said, adding: "They have failed and they will continue to fail." Maduro's speech was cut short during the event on Saturday and soldiers were seen running before the televised transmission was cut off. While Maduro was speaking about Venezuela's economy, the audio suddenly went. He and others on the podium suddenly looked up, startled. The camera then panned to scores of soldiers who started running, before the transmission was cut. Bolivian President Evo Morales later posted a message of support to the victims of the attack. Writing on Twitter, he said: "We strongly repudiate this new aggression and cowardly attack on Nicolas Maduro and the Bolivarian people."