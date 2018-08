© Juan Barreto / AFP



The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the assassination attempt on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in which seven people were injured, saying the use of terrorism is absolutely inappropriate for political purposes."We strongly condemn the assassination attempt on the President of Venezuela [Nicolas Maduro]," reads a statement from the foreign ministry, which calls "the use of terrorism for political struggle" unacceptable."We are convinced that political reconciliation must only be carried out through peaceful and democratic procedures," the Russian Foreign Ministry said, also expressing solidarity with all Venezuelans.Maduro later emerged unharmed following the bombing attack, and said in a televised speech that an investigation into the incident has been launched and some of the suspected perpetrators have been apprehended.Colombia's Foreign Ministry has vehemently denied involvement in the attempt on Maduro's life. In a strongly-worded statement, it called the claims "absurd" and "lacking all foundation."