Ukrainians Lose More Confidence in Honesty of Elections

including those in charge of administering the election

Nearly All Ukrainians See Rife Corruption in Government

widespread corruption that most Ukrainians (91%) see throughout their own government.

Russian

82% of adults in Ukraine say that corruption is widespread

Bottom Line

For complete methodology and specific survey dates, please review Gallup's Country Data Set details.



Learn more about how the Gallup World Poll works.

Just 9% of residents have confidence in the national government, the lowest confidence level in the world for the second straight year. This is far belowUkrainians have had little to feel confident about over the past decade. Incumbent President Petro Poroshenko's predecessor, Viktor Yanukovych, was involved in a number of scandals and was ousted after the Maidan revolution in 2014. Yanukovych fled to Russia because he is wanted for high treason by the Ukrainian courts. During his presidency, confidence in national government was no higher than 24%.Early in Poroshenko's presidency, there were signs that the then-new president was starting to rebuild Ukrainians' shaky trust in their leadership -- 24% were confident in their government and 48% approved of Poroshenko's job performance. However,as many Ukrainians saw the government failing to deliver on what protesters had demanded during the Maidan revolution., representing a decline from the 26% who held this sentiment in 2014, indicating growing distrust toward the electoral system in the country.Ukraine's next leader will be forced to confront this deep-rooted distrust. More concerning, officials in Ukraine have issued warnings that Russian hackers have increased their attacks in recent days, with targets including individual polling stations and the Central Elections Commission.These doubts are likely only further reinforced by theAmong other allegations,This has been seized on by one of his rivals in the upcoming election, former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, as well as, including several instances of his company appearing in the infamous "Panama Papers" that detailed high-level tax evasion around the world. While these dismal views of corruption are especially pronounced this year,. Businesses in the country are viewed with similar suspicion, asin them.Whoever wins the election will immediately be confronted with a society holding a deeply rooted distrust of many national and government institutions. Skepticism toward the government and perceptions of endemic corruption are almost universal among Ukrainians. The current field has narrowed down to three candidates taking the lead in the first round of elections to be held March 31., who is most widely known for playing the president of Ukraine in the popular television series "Servant of the People." Like his character on the show, Zelensky is campaigning largely on an anti-corruption platform -- which likely resonates with many voters. Incumbent Poroshenko is working to shift the focus off of the many scandals he has been accused of and is taking a hard-line stance,if he wins re-election.initially led the large field of candidates but has fallen in the polls recently as rumors regardinghave resurfaced.The new president will need to establish himself or herself as trustworthy and competent if they are going to begin to undoHowever, national polls by several polling agencies, including IAP and PPI, in the country suggest that