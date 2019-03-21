clinton
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said he opened an investigation into alleged attempts by Ukrainians to interfere in the United States' 2016 presidential election on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

In an interview that aired Wednesday with The Hill's TV, John Solomon Lutsenko said,"today we will launch a criminal investigation about this and we will give legal assessment of this information."

The probe is based on a claim from a member of the Ukrainian parliament that the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Artem Sytnyk, was working to benefit Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Further, Lutsenko told Solomon the parliament member "got the court decision that the NABU official conducted an illegal intrusion into the American election campaign."

"It means that we think Mr. Sytnyk, the NABU director, officially talked about criminal investigation with Mr. [Paul] Manafort, and at the same time, Mr. Sytnyk stressed that in such a way, he wanted to assist the campaign of Ms. Clinton," Lutsenko told Solomon.