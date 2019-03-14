© Fox News

New Jersey taxpayers are footing the bill to help pay for illegal immigrants in the state to attend college, a move that Campus Reform's Cabot Phillips says sets encourages further illegal immigration to the U.S. and further sets a dangerous precedent for future generations.Phillips called the move "ridiculous" on Fox Business Network's Varney and Co. on Tuesday."If you're in another country thinking about skirting immigration laws and you see all the benefits that are given to people that do break the law, it's going to incentivize you further to come here illegally and also, it's an affront to law-abiding citizens," Phillips said.While New Jersey is now using taxpayer dollars to fund illegal immigrants' college tuition, another school is taking a different approach."I think that as a Catholic institution, we are called to continue in the ministry of Jesus. This means standing up, and advocating for, as Jesus did, the most vulnerable members of God's creation," Willins said.