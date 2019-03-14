Bernie Sanders
© Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Senator Bernie Sanders
The Senate voted Wednesday to curtail US military support for a Saudi-led war in Yemen, which has created a humanitarian crisis in that country, a vote seen as a rebuke of President Donald Trump's Middle East policies.

The vote was 54 to 46 with seven Republicans voting with Democrats.

The measure now goes to the House, which approved a very similar measure earlier this year, to be passed again. It's expected to be vetoed by Trump. Supporters of the War Powers Resolution argued the US shouldn't be involved in the war without explicit permission from Congress.

Opponents argued the US does not have "boots on the ground" and is offering noncombat technical assistance to Saudi Arabia, an ally. Several supporters made clear their votes were also aimed at expressing their frustrations with Trump's continued support for Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been implicated in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.