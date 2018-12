To continue to support this war is to be complicit in genocide.

Matt Agorist is an honorably discharged veteran of the USMC and former intelligence operator directly tasked by the NSA. This prior experience gives him unique insight into the world of government corruption and the American police state. Agorist has been an independent journalist for over a decade and has been featured on mainstream networks around the world. Agorist is also the Editor at Large at The Free Thought Project.

Yesterday,by voting to block and further moves by Congress, to withdraw U.S. forces from the wholesale slaughter and genocide currently taking place in Yemen. This move was done using the Farm Bill.Many Americans are wondering what, exactly, a Farm Bill has to do with genocide in Yemen. The answer to that question is absolutely nothing. However, it does make for a good hiding place for insidious and illegal legislation, which is why theAs the mainstream media reported on the government finally legalizing a plant-industrial hemp-that should have never been illegal in the first place, one of the most disgusting moves ever by Congress was carried out in the dark like cockroaches.tweeted representative Thomas Massie yesterday morning. "Sad!" he said.In short, members of Congress voted to suspend the War Powers Act with regard to Yemen and halt any further debate on America's support of the terrorist nation of Saudi Arabia inside the country. Insidious indeed.However, this is the second time Congress attempted to sneak a vote for perpetual war in Yemen into entirely unrelated legislation.Congressman Justin Amash also weighed in on the debauchery in the House by pointing out howwhich the media refuses to question. According to a 2107 analysis from Unicef, more than 5,000 children have been slaughtered in the war, with the death toll from violence alone surpassing 10,000 - as millions teeter on the brink of starvation. The number of casualties has only continued to increase since then. And, as a report from the United Nations noted As The Free Thought Project has reported , the current situation in Yemen is nothing short of genocide, as there areSaudi Arabia has repeatedly facilitated famine, continued to murder children, and all of it is with the help and approval of the United States.Sadly, Congressman Ro Khanna's pleas fell on deaf ears and the bill passed.The United States is aiding a genocide in a foreign country who has done nothing to us. This support has enabled the wholesale murder of thousands of innocent civilians, including children. Some of the bombs that were dropped targeted hospitals, weddings, and even school buses. Only a few weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump made clear his policy of continuing the annihilation and genocide of the citizens of Yemen. Following in Barack Obama's footsteps, Trump launched an attack on Yemen only days after taking office which led to the death of multiple civilians, including women and children.Among the dead was the 8-year-old granddaughter of Nasser al-Awlaki, Nawar Anwar al-Awlaki, who was also the daughter of Anwar Awlaki - a US citizen extrajudicially murdered by the Obama administration.Nawar's death epitomizes the rapacious and savage nature of the US presence in Yemen and their continued aid to the terrorist nation of Saudi Arabia.Those responsible for continuing this massacre have blood on their hands and should be held accountable for their crimes. Unfortunately, however, as yesterday's vote illustrates,We now live in a county whose leaders not only support illegal war, but who secretly block debate about perpetuating a mass slaughter and genocide of innocent children. This, ladies and gentlemen, is what the land of the free has become.