The passenger of arguably the world's most-famous aircraft, US Air Force One, Donald Trump is highly concerned that the complexity of modern planes is creating danger as pilots can no longer take control of the plane when needed.The remarks are apparently Trump's response to the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Ethiopia - a second for this new airliner model in less than six months - which killed 157 people. The US aircraft producer is currently trying to cope with worldwide fallout from the disaster, as countries ground local fleets or ban it from their airspace.