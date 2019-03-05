Puppet Masters
Hitting back: Trump accuses House Democrats of going 'stone cold CRAZY' with their probes
Politico
Tue, 05 Mar 2019 18:39 UTC
"Now that they realize the only Collusion with Russia was done by Crooked Hillary Clinton & the Democrats, Nadler, Schiff and the Dem heads of the Committees have gone stone cold CRAZY," Trump tweeted, providing no evidence for his repeated accusation about Clinton.
He claimed that the 81 individuals and entities House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler sent letters to on Monday as part of a wide-reaching examination of possible corruption all over Trumpworld were all "innocent" and that Democrats were only looking "to harass them," perhaps unintentionally lumping his estranged former lawyer Michael Cohen in with that group.
"They won't get ANYTHING done for our Country!" Trump added of the Democratic lawmakers.
In another pair of tweets, the president denounced the investigation as a "the greatest overreach in the history of our Country" and turned accusations of obstructing justice back on Democrats, declining to offer proof for his claim but predicting their efforts would be fruitless.
"A big, fat, fishing expedition desperately in search of a crime, when in fact the real crime is what the Dems are doing, and have done," he proclaimed, adding that they were engaging in "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!"
Though the president said Monday he planned to cooperate fully with the new investigation, the White House has gone on the offensive against the new probe, which has originated in the same panel where impeachment proceedings begin.
In a fiery statement that she re-posted on Twitter Tuesday morning, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders ripped Nadler's "fishing expedition" as a "disgraceful and abusive investigation into tired, false allegations" sparked by Democrats' alleged fears that special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation would not sufficiently condemn the president.
"The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the President," she concluded.
In a tweet late Monday, the president quoted Fox News host Sean Hannity, referring to the corruption probe as "the biggest display of modern day McCarthyism."
White House lawyer Jay Sekulow said Monday that Trump's personal lawyers are "reviewing the request for documents and we will respond at the appropriate time," while Nadler has hinted Monday's massive document request was only the first wave.
And Democratic staff for the Judiciary Committee have said they have no qualms about forcing compliance with the requests if recipients don't turn over documents by March 18.
