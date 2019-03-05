© AP Photo/Cliff Owen



, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.Lavrov recalled that after the United Nations was established in 1945, international law has been ensured through the Charter of this universal and the most legitimate organization. "The theory and practice of 'backyards' is insulting, to a large extent," Russia's top diplomat stressed."I believe that Latin American states will react to John Bolton's statement. He mentioned that the Monroe Doctrine could be used in Venezuela, insulting the entire Latin America," he noted.Earlier, John Bolton said Washington planned to create a broad coalition to topple Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The White House adviser also said the US was sticking to the principles of the Monroe Doctrine.President James Monroe coined the Monroe Doctrine, the cornerstone of US foreign policy, in 1823. Washington declared the entire South America a zone of its exclusive interests. In case any external powers try to interfere in the Americas, this would be viewed as a hostile act against the US, it said.