We have reached "Peak Wheat" production globally as the current 4% decline in yields is not enough to cover the demand on our planet. There is enough to supply if we continue to dig into carryover stocks and reserves, but at these rates this will last for five years maximum, all the while global yields will continue to decrease and more mouths to feed will drive consumption. This is the most detailed overall picture to show you where we are in terms of Grand Solar Minimum crop losses and where we are headed in the next five years. The information will allow you to map out the changes to protect your family and yourselves and get communities organized around you.