Thousands of birds, including parrots and crows were killed in a hailstorm that hit villages surrounding buffer zone of Pench Tiger Reserve on Sunday morning.Officials said they have counted around 1,102 birds which includes 590 egrets, 360 parakeets and 152 crows - and all of them were found dead in Khamarpani and Kanhar villages.The dead birds were examined and cremated in compliance with the necessary guidelines.Confirming the deaths, Pench field director Vikram Parihar said, "Several parakeets nestled on trees near the village perished in the hailstorm"., but no counting had yet been done.due to the hailstorm and the administration has asked officials to access the loss.