LA woman sentenced to 15 years for beating 92yo Mexican with brick
NBC News
Sat, 02 Mar 2019 19:35 UTC
Thirty-year-old Laquisha Jones was sentenced Thursday following her no contest plea to elder abuse in December.
Prosecutors say Jones severely beat Rodolfo Rodriguez in the face with a brick on July 4 as the man was taking a walk. They say Rodriguez did nothing to provoke the attack.
A witness recorded video of Rodriguez as he sat dazed, his face bloodied, after being beaten. The witness, Misbel Borjas, also took a photo of a woman with a brick in her hand.
Borjas says Jones yelled at Rodriguez: "Go back to your country."
The case wasn't prosecuted as a hate crime.
Comment: The last line was corrected as follows: "Prosecutors added hate crime allegations in an amended complaint, but they were not part of the plea agreement that ended the case."
From an article at the time of the assault, quoting the woman who took the video: