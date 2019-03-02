Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "In Case You Missed It: Rep. Khanna got Cohen to testify that Don Jr. is the "second executive involved in criminal conspiracy.""
Except as the Wall Street Journal reported hours after Cohen's Wednesday testimony: "Cohen Erroneously Identifies Donald Trump Jr. as Executive Cited by Federal Prosecutors."
In the afternoon session, Mr. Cohen identified the president's son, apparently incorrectly, as an unnamed Trump Organization executive referenced in the charging documents filed against him by federal prosecutors in New York.
The executives were referenced in connection with the plan to reimburse Mr. Cohen for the payment to Stormy Daniels. In the charging document, federal prosecutors said the first executive, Mr. Weisselberg, forwarded an invoice from Mr. Cohen to the second executive, and it was approved.
The Journal has previously identified "Executive-1" as Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. Mr. Cohen testified today that "Executive-2" in the charging document was Donald Trump Jr.
However, according to people familiar with the matter, the second executive was Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney, not the president's son. Mr. McConney previously referred requests for comment by the Journal to a Trump organization representative, who declined to comment. - WSJ
It appears AOC owes Don Jr. an apology.
Comment: Ocasio-Cortez shows herself once again as (to put it charitably) a neophyte politician. All the publici attention she's garnered has made hr awfully big for her britches. Even Whoopi called it over a month ago: