Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico

Ash spewed from the Popocatepetl Volcano in Mexico early on March 1. Nicola Rustichelli of Web Cams de Mexico recorded the emission from the town of San Nicolás de Los Ranchos.Officials issued a "yellow phase two" warning, advising residents to cover their noses and mouths if ash began to fall.