Footage of a shirtless, drunk Bernie Sanders in the USSR on his 'honeymoon' singing with presumed Soviets in 1988 surfaced and was posted to Twitter in late January.

The video of Bernie was posted to Twitter by Travis Justin, a Navy veteran and leader of "Draft Beto 2020."

TRAVIS JUSTIN-> NEW: Recently discovered footage from 1988 reveals a shirtless Bernie Sanders with his wife, Jane, on their honeymoon in the USSR, drunkenly singing "This Land Is Your Land" with a group of presumed Soviets.

During the 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Bernie Sanders was heavily criticized for taking his 'honeymoon' to the Soviet Union in May of 1988.

Video was released this week of Bernie Sanders in 1985 praising the Communist Castro regime in Cuba. Bernie also admitted on camera that he traveled to Nicaragua to advise the Ortega regime on how to successfully fight the United States.