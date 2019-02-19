© Reuters/Carlo Allegri



the outrage has now been replaced by surprise, doubt and bafflement as the singers, actors and politicians who came out in support of the "Empire" star struggle to digest the strange twists the case has taken. Some conservative pundits, meanwhile, have gleefully seized on the moment.

As the narrative of a 'racist, homophobic attack' on actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago continues to collapse, politicians and celebrities who fueled the outrage over the incident are quietly backing away and hoping no one notices.Smollett's story fit perfectly into the mass hysteria fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome: two men wearing MAGA hats tried to lynch a black, gay actor who is an outspoken critic of the sitting president. If something sounds too good to be true, however, chances are it is.What makes the Smollett incident different, however, is that it was quickly and vocally embraced by a laundry list of liberal celebrities and Democrats:Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California), for example, tweeted on January 29 that "The racist, homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett is an affront to our humanity." She has since deleted that tweet, but it's not easy to scrub something off the internet.While some of these politicians have quietly deleted their tweets in hopes the embarrassment will go away, others have chosen to leave them up but ignore follow-up questions, or say they were waiting for more details before offering an opinion.This has obviously not escaped the attention of their critics, including the president's son, Donald Trump Junior.Here is the Associated Press on Monday, for example:In no time flat, the Washington Post was running with the take, "I wish this had been true because the lie would be so much worse."Making a false police report is considered disorderly conduct in Illinois, a Class 4 felony, and carries a sentence of up to three years in prison. In practice, it is extremely unlikely either Smollett or those promoting his hoax will ever answer for it.