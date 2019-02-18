tulsi
© Steven Senne
Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a 2020 presidential hopeful, defended WikiLeaks Saturday night, saying the information released by the organization brought "necessary change."

The Hawaii congresswoman was fielding questions at a meet-and-greet in Concord, New Hampshire, over the weekend when she was asked about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"Obviously, the information that has been put out has exposed a lot of things that have been happening that the American people were not aware of and have spurred some necessary change there," she told the crowd.

Ms. Gabbard was not specific about what information she was referring to.

During the 2016 election, WikiLeaks released hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and several high-profile Democrats, including Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta.

The U.S. government appears to have charged Mr. Assange in a sealed indictment, which Mr. Assange's attorneys are fighting to make public.

Mr. Assange has been living at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London after being granted political asylum.

Text