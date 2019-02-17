© Agence France-Presse/Georges Gobet

© Sputnik/Aleksandr Scherbak



"To what extent Europe will be allowed to achieve its aims, is another question,"

Russian foreign minister says European project failing to provide security and prosperity for continent,"A unified Europe still hasn't been built," Sergey Lavrov said in his keynote address at the Munich Security Conference. "Everyday issues - from eradicating terrorism, to providing steady economic growth - have not been addressed with adequate solutions."Instead, the Russian diplomat said that Europe has been happy to play "follower" to Washington's "leader" all while pursuing a "NATO-centric" foreign policy.said Lavrov, in reference to the measures applied to Russia over Crimea and Ukraine since 2014.In order to stop from falling behind, "the European house needs a major renovation," insisted Lavrov.Lavrov warned.Lavrov said that as part of this new configuration, which includes China's One Belt-One Road project, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a notable role is being played by the Eurasian Economic Union, which has strengthened ties between five former Soviet republics, including Russia.But Lavrov insisted that "despite widespread speculation" among Western politicians and media outlets, Moscow is not interested in undermining the European Union.adding that EU's striving for independence in the sphere of defense in the form of an EU army, is a "natural and positive development for the strengthening of a multipolar world."Lavrov added