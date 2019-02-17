© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov



including those with the politicians, who otherwise make tough statements about Russia when they hold speeches

Europeans want relations with Moscow to go back to normal, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov said after a long chain of meetings in Munich, Germany, adding that Europe is increasingly ready to listen to what the Kremlin has to say.Those included even some European nations that talk hard on the Kremlin publicly, Lavrov told journalists after meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono.Speaking on his general impression of the conference so far, Lavrov noted thatto Russia, adding that the hard work Moscow was doing over the past years has apparently paid off.the minister said.Lavrov believes thatThe minister reasoned that "all sensible powers" should come to the negotiating table and develop inclusive formats that would take into account the interests of all major players. However, Washington apparently struggles to accept the multipolar world, he believes.The comments came after US Vice President Mike Pence sought to use the Munich event to lecture Washington's allies on what they should and should not do - particularly in the cases of Russia and Iran. The speech was met with some resistance from Brussels and Berlin.Pence particularly clashed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel over their conflicting views on the Nord Stream 2 - the Russian gas pipeline project it develops together with some European companies, and which the US has long sought to undermine. While Pence claimed the project somehow threatens European security, Merkel maintained that Europe must retain sovereignty over its energy policy.Lavrov also touched upon this issue as he recalled his talks with German officials and said that Berlin still views the Nord Stream 2 as a "purely commercial project" and shows no signs of caving in to the US pressure."When it comes to Nord Stream 2, I have not heard anything that would indicate a change in Germany's stance on this...economic project."