a dynamic equilibrium of villainy, a balance of avarice, a harmony of swindles

but it is more honest

The ability to hear and to understand the nation, to see all the way through it, through its entire depth, and to act accordingly - that is the unique and most important virtue of Putin's government

trust-based communication and interaction between the head of state and the citizens

The contemporary model of the Russian state starts with trust and relies on trust

Notes

Surkov doesn't say who said this, but we presume it's Putin's words, referring, again presumably, to what direction Russia should take at the turn of the 21st century. In name only; France has been taken over by pretenders, and the Fifth Republic is almost certainly doomed. Semi-legendary indeed, for the young country's actual builders are spinning in their graves at what the US has become. Indeed, there seems to be no way around it. From monarchy to republics, the case remains that one person is entrusted with leading every country on Earth. Switzerland, a confederation, is possibly the only exception, where leadership is rotated annually between seven federal chancellors. Countries which embrace this fundamental natural fact and explicitly organize their systems accordingly get trashed as 'authoritarian', by countries which are also ruled by single leaders - though merely symbolically, because a 'deep state' controls them through lies and deception.