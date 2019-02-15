© Getty Images



The latest bill pushing a fresh round of economic sanctions against Moscow was introduced to US Congress by Senators Lindsey Graham and Bob Menendez. It is the second attempt to expand anti-Russia penalties after the previous version was defeated last year. If approved, the new package will target Russia's banking and energy sectors, as well as its foreign debt.Medvedev added that potential US sanctions demand special attention from the country's government and the Central Bank of Russia."These sanctions do effect our economy.But there's no doubt that they are not helpful, because they slow down growth," Medvedev said during his speech at the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi.According to the prime minister, potential anti-Russian penalties are mostly caused by the internal political struggle in Washington, and pressure on US President Donald Trump amid the so-called "Russia story."