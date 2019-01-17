© Global Look Press / Konstantin Kokoshkin

Russia is on track to break its own record trade surplus that had been reached in 2011, two years before the US and its Western allies imposed economic sanctions on the country, reports French business daily Les Échos.Russia's trade surplus totaled $191.4 billion from January through November last year, according to the media. The record on positive trade balance was fixed in 2011, when the trade surplus totaled $198 billion."At that rate, the record of 2011 seems easy reach," the newspaper reports.Earlier, the country's customs body reported that Russia's overall trade volume amounted to $629 billion for the first eleven months of the last year, while the exports surged 27.5 percent to $410.2 billion.By the end of last year, the volume of Russia's non-energy exports set a new record, hitting $147 billion, according to the Russian Export Center. At the same time, Russia's energy ministry reported that in 2018 Russia's exports of coal hit the highest levels since 2013.