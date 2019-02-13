© Masoud Shahrestani/Tasnim News Agency/via Reuters



Tehran has brushed off US calls to pull its forces out of Middle East countries, saying thatIt comes as Iran marks 40 years since the Islamic Revolution.As the US' own forces start to withdraw from Syria, Washington is increasingly worried that Tehran is getting too entrenched in the war-torn country. The US has repeatedly lambasted Iran for its presence in Syria, where Tehran maintains 'military advisers.'On Monday, the deputy head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards fired back at Washington:We will help any Muslim anywhere in the world," Brigadier General Hossein Salami added.It's not the first time that Iran has rejected US demands to curb its 'influence.' Last week, a senior aide to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati, warned: "Whether they want to or not, the Americans must leave Syria."Iran's presence is Syria has been irking the US more and more ever since President Trump announcedfrom the country, where they've been since 2015. However, iThat said, the decision to pull out the majority of US troops caused backlash at home, where politicians across the partisan divide sounded the alarm that it will cause a resurgence of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and leave the country open to Iran and Russia.Notably, military advisers from the Islamic Republic as well as the Russian military were both invited by Syria to help fight terrorism there. The presence of US troops, in turn, has been considered by Damascus "a violation of sovereignty."The US "conspiracy" against Tehran was also blasted by Iran's president on Monday, as the countryPresident Hassan Rouhani told massive crowds on Tehran's streets.Marches are being held in cities all across Iran.were accompanied by statements vowing loyalty to the supreme leader and calling President Trump an 'idiot.' Trump's and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's faces also appeared on cardboard cutouts of dogs.One banner read "Much to the dismay of America, the revolution has reached its 40th year."