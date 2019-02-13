© Reuters / Joshua Roberts

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, who led the tech giant as it cozied up with US authorities to develop surveillance tools, is now complaining that his privacy has been violated.Bezos revealed he was blackmailed by the National Enquirer, which threatened to leak his nudes. The threat came in retaliation for unfavorable coverage in the Bezos-owned Washington Post, according to the messages.The affair prompted speculation that the alleged blackmail - and the whole ongoing spat between Bezos and the Enquirer - might have been "politically motivated" and that a certain "government entity" might have been involved.RT's Donald Courter looks at the whole Bezos nudes affair.