One day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed Hezbollah was "active" and operating inside of Venezuela, embattled President Nicolas Maduro responded in a televised speech in CaracasAccording to Maduro, "Hezbollah is a legal political party within Lebanon's political life. Hezbollah is primarily a political party, with ministers, deputies, and elected officials.he continued during the Friday statement, as translated by Al-Masdar News journalist Renato Velez . Acknowledging the historic roots of Arab communities in Latin America and Venezuela, he continued, "Long live the Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian Arab colonies in Venezuela.""The U.S. will continue to spread lies - lies that have been proven falseWe will defend ourselves," he added.He was responding specifically to Pompeo's Wednesday night interview with Fox Business whereinWe noted previously that what looked like an apparent failure to come up with an even remotely original narrative for another imminent American intervention, Pompeo asserted during the interview that "."He said that "people don't recognize that Hezbollah has active cells" in the country, adding thathe said further, as quoted by the Independent Ironically or not, when it comes to Hezbollah, which the US has long considered a terrorist organization,for some years, including through drugs and money-laundering schemes, according to past reports and to justify said close link, the media notes that Venezuela's former president Hugo Chavez formed tight links with Iran under Mahmoud Ahmedinejad's leadership.And just so the US population does not lose plot, later in his Wednesday evening Fox interview, the former CIA directorIn other words, yet another "humantiarian" coup under US auspices."We should not permit a country in our hemisphere to treat its own people this way," he said, despite Washington's - and the CIA's - dismal track record of fomenting government overhauls in the region.But it wasn't clear just which values he was referring to.