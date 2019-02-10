After removing an embarrassing FAQ from her website which failed to match the environmental legislation package she introduced on Thursday, one of her advisers went on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight and lied about it.
The now-deleted version of the FAQ originally uploaded by AOC's office contained an absurd provision for "economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work," a phrase which AOC adviser Robert Hockett - a Cornell law professor, claimed came from a "doctored document."
"I think you're referring to some sort of document that some, I think some doctored document that somebody other than us has been circulating," said Hockett in response to Carlson's question about the "unwilling to work" statement.
"Oh, I thought that came right from her, that was in the backgrounder from her office, is my understanding," Carlson replied.
"No, no. She's actually tweeted it out to laugh at it. If you look at her latest tweets, it seems that apparently, some Republicans have put it out there."
Making it worse, AOC and her Chief of Staff are now continuing to bullshit people about it over Twitter!
Saikat Chakrabarti: The techie behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Saikat Chakrabarti, chief of staff to newly-elected New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been named among Politico's "Power List," of people to watch in 2019. The list, Politico says, "highlights politicians, activists and operatives across the country who are positioned to play a critical role in the political landscape leading up to 2020."
The Fort Worth Texas native and a Harvard graduate spent nearly eight years in Silicon Valley before shifting gears. Post Harvard, after a brief stint on Wall Street, Chakrabarti went to California, where he co-founded Mockingbird, a web design tool, and then built up the product team at the payment processor Stripe.
After Sander's campaign, Chakrabarti, along with Rojas and Trent, cofounded the progressive political action committee Justice Democrats, and served as its executive director. Justice Democrats joined hands with Brand New Congress, also cofounded by Chakrabarti. Together, they aimed to recruit 400 candidates by asking people to nominate individuals from their own communities. According DC Beat, "party affiliation didn't matter; candidates had to want health care for all, a living wage, and to want money not to rule all in politics." They ended up with 12,000 applications, out of which 12 ran for primaries, and one won a seat in Congress: Ocasio-Cortez.
Chakrabarti told Rolling Stone that caring too much about a win ratio is part of the reason he believes the Democratic Party would never have recruited Ocasio-Cortez. "We're OK losing 90 percent of our races, if it means that the ones we win cause the kind of shift in thinking about what's possible - like Alexandria's race honestly did," Chakrabarti told the magazine. "So that's a different way of measuring success."
He has big policy dreams, like a "Green New Deal," which, Politico says would tackle everything from mitigating climate change to transforming the American economy, and criminal justice reform. He wants to lay the groundwork now to make them realities.
But in 2015, he left the tech space and went to work for Bernie Sanders. After graduation, Chakrabarti wanted to start his own company, Politico says, but he was slowing getting disillusioned by the industry. "You have to decide to create the society you want to create," he told Politico, "and that's done through politics."
And as if the Green New Deal hadn't generated enough negative attention this week, President Trump chimed in with a tweet mocking the plan that is almost guaranteed to draw a response from AOC herself.