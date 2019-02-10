© Reuters / Lucas Jackson



a man who spent 15 years -without charge

They said they were going to kill us and throw us into the sea. They said the world does not know about you [being brought] here

'No limitation to what they can do to us'

You just become a ghost, you spend two, three, four, five months, one year just blindfolded, loud music, naked, hanged to the ceiling or tied to a wall. Sometimes we could not walk, we would collapse, they would drag us along the ground

'Mentally, I can't escape'

I am stuck in Guantánamo, mentally I can't escape, I feel the same thing, I behave the same way. I react the same way because for me it is still very hard and difficult, I have not moved yet