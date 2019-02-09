Radiohead frontman, Thom Yorke, has poured scorn on Prime Minister Theresa May's handling of Brexit, saying that some of her actions are "worthy of the early days of the Third Reich."
The 50-year-old rock star stormed Twitter to say that Miss May had used her position to "threaten chaos upon this land" and "bring into question the lives of millions in this country as a bargaining tool." He then proceeded to say that the "immense distress and suffering" facilitated by her highly ambiguous Brexit policy was comparable to "the early days of the Third Reich."
Comment: Oh dear.
It appears there are plenty who share Yorke's sentiment.
Comment: Note to cringe-inducing Thom Yorke Fans, pro-EU people and the hysterical millionaire musician Thom Yorke: Britain voted to leave the EU by a majority, that's democracy.
But as should be expected, Yorke's comments also aroused disagreement.
Mr Yorke has been a ferocious opponent of Brexit since its inception in the summer of 2016 and has openly backed calls for a second referendum.
His comments come amidst simmering uncertainty over the direction of Brexit as the UK is due to leave the EU on March 29, despite not yet having agreed on a final deal with Brussels. The negotiations have been careening from stalemate to stalemate, with European Commission boss Jean-Claude Juncker recently saying one of the most controversial issues, the Irish backstop, is non-negotiable.
Comment: That Mr Yorke thinks May's handling of Brexit is comparable to the Third Reich, of all the tragedies that befall our planet, clearly shows that people shouldn't pay too much heed to his opinion on the topic, or others: Radiohead's Thom Yorke gives supporters of BDS the finger during concert in Glasgow
