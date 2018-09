© Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has taken aim at decades of neoliberalism in the West. Speaking to RT's SophieCo, he said government propaganda in the media has left viewers "asleep" and uncomfortable "to see anything real." Speaking to Sophie Shevardnadze, Pink Floyd's former frontman said that"Because they're asleep. Because they're the victims of the neoliberalism that Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher brought to the world," Waters said."Part of the way it works is to anaesthetise people and almost make it uncomfortable for people to see anything real."For Waters the root of this antipathy, in the US at least, lies in part from its poorly funded public education system. In Waters' view the reason for this lies in the political establishment's desire to keep an ignorant and compliant population.Mainstream media consumption is another factor given by Waters for this outlook. Citing the "scripted, carefully shot" documentary on the White Helmets, and the group's dubious claims of a Syrian government gas attack in the city of Douma, Waters said the MSM isn't "interested in telling you anything about anything.""Their narrative is that there was a chemical attack and the White Helmets are wonderful."One US channel to escape Waters' ire was Discovery, describing it as the "one little piece of TV in the United States where you can occasionally get a glimpse of reality of what it's like to be human.""The rest is just propaganda," he added.