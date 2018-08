© Mario Anzuoni / Reuters



Pink Floyd ex-frontman Roger Waters took aim at the controversial White Helmets group, and spoke about censorship on Facebook and other social media platforms during an interview with RT's Sophie Shevardnadze.The rock legend also touched upon tech giants cracking down on undesirable speech.So it won't be free - I mean, it's not free now," he said, adding that he wouldn't be surprised if he was eventually banned from social media sites because he was anti-war.Waters tells a personal anecdote about working with a music producer who claimed that RT was "pure propaganda.""Well, I watch RT," Waters said with a grin.Watch the full interview in the next installment of SophieCo