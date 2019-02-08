Yanis Varoufakis
© Thanassis Stavrakis/Associated Press
Greece’s former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis
Former Greek finance minister/economist Yanis Varoufakis responded to a tweet by European Council president Donald Tusk's on the Brexit.

Mr Tusk's tweet said: "I've been wondering what that special place in hell looks like, for those who promoted #Brexit, without even a sketch of a plan how to carry it out safely."

Mr Varoufakis responded on Twitter the next day.

"Probably very similar to the place reserved for those who designed a monetary union without a proper banking union and, once the banking crisis hit, transferred cynically the bankers' gigantic losses onto the shoulders of the weakest taxpayers," he said.

Mr Varoufakis served as Greek finance minister from January to July 2015 when the left wing Syriza party came to power. He led negotiations with Greece's creditors, but resigned following the referendum where the Greek people rejected troika's terms that were implemented nonetheless.