As the U.S. military ramps up for a possible major battle with Russia or China, theDefense Department officials said."As a department, we have often exhibited a historical preference in the past century for traditional high-end force rather than irregular solutions," Andrew Knaggs, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism, told an audience Tuesday at the National Defense Industrial Association's Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict symposium.The National Defense Strategy requires that irregular warfare become a core competency for the DoD, said Owen West, assistant secretary of defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict. Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis wanted to end the habit of "standing up and standing down advisory capacity" in past conflicts, West added.Knaggs said thefor a proactive campaign to fight and win in an era of adversarial competition,"Knaggs stressed that the Defense Department should embrace "the potential of these tools to shape, compel and deter would-be adversaries."Moving beyond the current, 20th-century approach to messagingas well as new technologies designed to "isolate and identify disinformation," Knaggs said. The emphasis on irregular warfare "isn't just [special operations forces]; this is the entire joint force ... sustaining that ability," West said.To ensure the success of this irregular warfare focus, specops and conventional forces must continue to work together as they have in the past, Knaggs said.