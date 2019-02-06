In a recent opinion piece for CNBC, a California endocrinologist is predicting that by 2025 many more people will be continuously tracking their own blood sugar - even people who don't have diabetes.The major reason for that, argues Dr. Aaron Neinstein, is the incredible improvements in the technology when it comes to measuring blood glucose levels and the powerful information such tracking yields.Dr. Neinstein, who is a professor medicine at the University of California in San Francisco, says new devices are increasingly sleek, affordable, accurate and avoid the painful pricking of fingers.But Dr. Neinstein predicts ostensibly healthy people will increasingly use the devices, too "because the feedback is very powerful."In fact, he wore one himself for two weeks and discovered his favorite soup at his hospital café caused him a sustained high level of blood sugar.These fluctuations, or "spikes" in supposedly health people were as high as levels in people with diabetes, and occurred after eating specific foods, most commonly refined or starchy carbohydrates. Some subjects were "spikier" than others with tremendous individual variation, which the researchers described as low, moderate and severe responses.The researchers found the increasing ease and accuracy of CGM devices could enable users to create a unique understanding how specific foods impacted their own blood sugar response and enable individuals to create a personalized diet that would lead to the best blood sugar control.