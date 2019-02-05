Iran's Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh said Tuesday Italy and Greece had stopped buying oil from Iran despite being granted waivers from US sanctions."Among the Europeans,Nor do they respond to our correspondence," said the minister.He said the US had embarked on a unilateral war against Iran's petroleum industry.he added.Pressed by journalists to say how much oil Iran was exporting after the US reimposed oil sanctions on Iran last November, Zangeneh said: "I don't announce any figure about oil exports."The minister also said he would not reveal how the ministry would skirt the US sanctions.